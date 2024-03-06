Iron ore climbs on renewed hopes of more China stimulus, pick-up in demand

By Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Thursday, after positive comments from officials in top consumer China revived hopes for more stimulus measures, although lingering weak fundamentals limited price upside room for the key steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 1.54% higher at 887.5 yuan ($123.31) a metric ton, as of 0200 GMT.

The benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ4 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.62% higher at $116 a ton, as of 0204 GMT.

The head of China's state planner said that the government's 5% economic growth target this year is achievable, while the governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said there was still room for cutting banks' reserve ratio requirement (RRR) during a rare joint briefing on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

"PBOC will deliver a 25bp (basis point) RRR cut in Q2 and another 25bp RRR cut in Q4, to support liquidity and ensure smooth issuance of government bonds," analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

"The PBOC may prefer to keep rates unchanged before the Fed delivers its first rate cut on the back of capital outflow pressures and depreciation concerns," they added.

Capping ore price gains is the remaining lukewarm demand from steelmakers amid slow downstream demand recovery, said analysts.

Daily hot metal output is expected to hover between 2.27 and 2.29 million tons in March, lower than around 2.4 million tons over the same period in 2023, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in a research note.

"Hot metal output stayed low while shipments were high, so it's hard to see a strong price rebound in the near term," analysts at First Futures said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE receded slightly, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 0.2% and 0.15%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar SRBcv1 added 0.38%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 advanced 0.57%, wire rod SWRcv1 gained 0.53% while stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.18%.

($1 = 7.1975 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

