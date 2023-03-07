Iron ore climbs on improving downstream demand

March 07, 2023

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters

Warmer weather raises expectations of demand pick-up

China daily crude steel output seen at 2.69 mln T for Feb 21-28 - CISA

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Tuesday, as warmer weather raised expectations for a pickup in steel demand and the market focused on improving consumption fundamentals.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 1.34% higher at 909.5 yuan ($131.09)a tonne, after a 2.13% fall on Monday.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ3 was at $126.7 a tonne as of 0700 GMT, up 1.93%.

"The rise in (iron ore) prices is primarily driven by expectation of continuously recovering downstream (steel) demand," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst from FIS, an international brokerage firm.

The market had been under pressure on concerns that authorities could take action to curb rising prices following a government meeting on Friday.

"Now, it seems that the fundamental factors have begun to play a dominant role again," Pei said.

The average concrete capacity utilisation rate and construction steel products transaction volumes have increased recently, indicating a recovery in the downstream steel consumption sectors, Everbright Futures said in a note.

China likely produced about 2.69 million tonnes of crude steel per day from Feb. 21 to 28, a rise of 5.16% from the previous 10-day period, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on its official website on Monday.

Other steel-making raw materials, coking coal and coke, shrugged off mild gains achieved in the morning session.

Coking coal DJMcv1 futures fell 0.65% and coke futures DCJcv1 dipped by 0.38%, although some domestic coking plants raised their spot coke offer prices by 100 yuan a tonne from Tuesday, consultancy Mysteel said in a report.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 climbed 0.83% to 4,248 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.37% and wire rod SWRcv1 rose 0.43%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 0.92%.

($1 = 6.9381 Chinese yuan renminbi)

