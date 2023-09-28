Iron ore climbs on hot metal output data ahead of China holiday break

Iron ore up on higher hot metal output

Daily hot metal output highest since October 2020

Coking coal climbs over 3%; coke rises nearly 6%

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Thursday, helped by higher hot metal output data, even as traders preferred to take a watchful stance ahead of the upcoming holiday break starting from Sept. 29 in top consumer China.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 0.89% higher to 852 yuan ($116.66) a metric ton.

The benchmark October iron ore SZZFV3 on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.77% at $117.45 a ton as of 0726 GMT.

Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient shrugged off weakness earlier the session as higher hot metal output data boosted sentiment.

Daily hot metal output among the 247 steel mills surveyed climbed by 0.1% on the week to 2.49 million tons as of Sept. 28, the highest level since October 2020, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Analysts at the National Australia Bank, however, said in a note that they expected to see downside risk to prices at current levels.

Other steelmaking ingredients strengthened, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 3.3% and 5.99%, respectively, on the anticipation of reduced supply ahead.

Sentiment on coal market was also lifted by news that steel mills in China's Shandong and Hebei provinces on Wednesday accepted the second round of coke price rise of between 100 yuan and 110 yuan per ton, Mysteel analysts said in a report.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar SRBcv1 ticked up 0.16%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 0.72% while wire rod SWRcv1 fell 5.5% and stainless steel SHSScv1 edged down 0.24%.

"Prices of raw materials will be under some downward pressure as long as the steel market remains weak," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

Markets in China will be closed for holidays during Sept. 29-Oct. 6.

($1 = 7.3030 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

