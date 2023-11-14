Iron ore climbs more than 2% to 2-1/2 year highs on China data

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures reached nearly a two-and-a-half-year high on Wednesday, driven by stronger-than-expected industrial output in China and ongoing support for the country's ailing property sector.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 2.6% to 987 yuan ($136.10) per metric ton as of 0300 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 was up 1.7% at $128.18 a metric ton.

Prices are supported by expectations of an intangible stimulus-driven recovery in construction and manufacturing activity and a much more tangible decline in Australian and Brazilian shipments over the past week, said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

China will firmly implement policy pledges of the property market to meet the housing demands of the people and promote high-quality development of the sector, said Ni Hong, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

China's industrial output grew 4.6% in October year-on-year, speeding from 4.5% in September, while retail sales growth beat expectations, an encouraging sign for the economy.

China's crude steel output fell for the fourth consecutive month in October, official data showed on Wednesday, as more mills implemented furnace maintenance amid thinning margins and disappointing demand in the peak consumption season.

Analysts cautioned of a possible decline in steel demand due to the winter season in China and restrictions on trading volumes for iron ore futures contracts announced by the Chinese government.

India's National Mineral Development Corp (NMDC) NMDC.NS on Tuesday reported a rise of over 15% in quarterly profit, aided by strong iron ore sales.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly up. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 strengthened 2.1%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 grew 1.8%, wire rod SWRcv1 increased 1.6%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 traded flat.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 was up 0.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

($1 = 7.2518 yuan)

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

