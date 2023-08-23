Iron ore climbs in longest SGX rally since June, Dalian prices near 2-yr high

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures advanced on Thursday, with Singapore prices scaling a four-week peak in their longest rally since early June and the Dalian benchmark hovering around a two-year high, as traders continued betting on demand improvement in China.

Dwindling port stockpiles of the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China added fuel to the rally, as mills ramped up production ahead of a seasonal pick-up in domestic construction activity from September to October.

Iron ore's benchmark September contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFU3 climbed as much as 1.1% to hit $114.50 per metric ton, its strongest since July 26.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 1.3% to 828.50 yuan ($113.85) per ton, near Wednesday's two-year peak of 832.50 yuan.

Spot iron ore also hit a four-week high at $115.50 per ton on Wednesday, SteelHome consultancy data showed SH-CCN-IRNOR62, as China's policy support for its sputtering economic recovery also bolstered risk-on sentiment.

With no clear and fresh directives from Chinese authorities about the anticipated steel output limit this year, mills ramped up production amid low inventories.

"The market is expected to continue to play games before the implementation of the production restriction policy," Zhongzhou Futures analysts said in a note.

The average daily crude steel output of China Iron and Steel Association members increased 2.9% to 2.22 million tons over Aug. 11-20 from the prior ten days, Mysteel consultancy said.

"Falling iron ore port inventories in China, which are currently hovering at their lowest levels since the end of August 2020 SH-TOT-IRONINV, might also encourage domestic mills to start restocking," ING commodity strategists said in a note.

Steel benchmarks in Shanghai and other steelmaking ingredients in Dalian also advanced.

Coking coal DJMcv1 gained 1.1% and coke DCJcv1 added 0.1%.

Rebar SRBcv1 rose 0.3%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 0.1%, and wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 2.9%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 1.1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.