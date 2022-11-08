Iron ore climbs as support looms for ailing Chinese property developers

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday, with the Dalian benchmark contract hitting a two-week high, as a looming bond financing support for property developers in China added fuel to the steelmaking ingredient's sentiment-driven rebound.

After a rout in October on worries about weakening steel demand in top producer China mainly due to COVID-19 curbs and a property sector downturn, iron ore has regained some strength this month.

Initially supported by speculations about China relaxing its strict COVID restrictions, iron ore's gains widened after the self-regulatory body of China's interbank market said on Tuesday it will expand bond financing for private firms, including developers, with support from the central bank.

Shares of Chinese real estate developers jumped following the news.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 2.2% higher at 683 yuan ($94.24) a tonne, after touching its strongest since Oct. 24 at 691.50 yuan.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ2 was up 0.4% at $88.25 a tonne, as of 0349 GMT.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs also extended gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 0.9% and 1.9%, respectively.

Shanghai Futures Exchange's steel benchmarks also advanced, with rebar SRBcv1 up 1.4%, wire rod SWRcv1 up 0.8%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 1.5%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 edge 0.1% higher.

Such "short-term market sentiment recovery" presents an opportunity for traders and steel mills to replenish their thin iron ore inventories and jump into an "oversold market", Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

However, doubts remained whether iron ore's gains could be sustained given concerns about surging in China, which has reaffirmed its zero-COVID policy.

Iron ore demand in China is also expected to remain sluggish as negative steel margins have prompted some mills to limit production, and with the usual winter steel output curbs looming.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.