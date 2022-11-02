Iron ore climbs as PBOC chief hopes for China property soft landing

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Wednesday, as China's central bank chief expressed hopes for a soft landing in the country's ailing property market, while touting a resilient domestic economy despite some challenges and downward pressure.

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, also told a conference in Hong Kong that the yuan will remain stable against a basket of currencies and that inflation remains subdued.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was 2.9% higher at 632.50 yuan ($87.01) a tonne by the midday break, extending gains from Tuesday, when the steelmaking ingredient staged a technical rebound after selloffs in October.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ2 climbed 2.8% to $80.30 a tonne.

Iron ore's advance also followed data showing major supplier Brazil's iron ore exports in October down 13% from a year earlier.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs also advanced, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively, amid earlier rumours that top steel producer China would ease its strict COVID-19 rules sparked by unverified social media posts.

"These are just rumours at this stage. So caution is warranted," ING analysts said in a note.

Chinese steel futures rose, though at a tempered pace.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 gained 1.3%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 1.7%, wire rod SWRcv1 advanced 0.5%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 added 1.4%.

Moody's Investors Service expects a "modest growth recovery" for China in 2023, but it warned "a prolonged slowdown...would have large impacts on Northeast Asian economies that are exposed to Chinese demand for a range of goods".

"In addition, commodity-producing countries such as Australia, Mongolia and to some extent Indonesia are more vulnerable," the agency said, referring to China's key suppliers of iron ore, coal and nickel.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.