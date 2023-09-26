Iron ore climbs as better-than-expected China data lifts sentiment

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rebounded on Wednesday, as better-than-expected industrial profits data in top consumer China buoyed sentiment, although lingering demand concerns amid persistent weakness in the country's crisis-hit property market remained a headwind.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 climbed 0.77% to 848 yuan ($116.17) a metric ton at 0212 GMT.

The benchmark October iron ore SZZFV3 on the Singapore Exchange rose 1.3% to $116.5 a ton at 0214 GMT.

Profits at China's industrial firms in August surged 17.2% year-on-year, compared to a 6.7% decline in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

China's central bank said on Wednesday it would implement monetary policy in a "precise and forceful" manner to support economic recovery.

The key steelmaking ingredient recouped some losses recorded in the previous two sessions ahead of the upcoming holiday break after a flurry of pre-holiday restocking ended.

Markets in top steel producer China will be closed for holidays during Sept. 29-Oct. 6.

The market is still vulnerable to shrinking steel margins and "renewed debt problems in China's property developers", analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal DJMcv1 up 0.67% while coke DCJcv1 dipped 0.78%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly weaker. Rebar SRBcv1 edged down 0.19%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipped 0.26%, and stainless steel SHSScv1shed 1.1%.

"The downstream steel demand was weak, and risk-off sentiment grew ahead of the holiday break," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

Wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 0.64%.

($1 = 7.2999 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

