Iron ore bounces off 2-week low as China steel output picks up

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rebounded from two-week lows on Thursday, bolstered by rising steel output in top producer China and expectations of higher demand for the steelmaking ingredient ahead of the country's Golden Week holiday.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 3.2% to 717.50 yuan ($101.17) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark October iron ore contract SZZFV2 climbed as much as 9.2% to $104.50 a tonne. It was up 2.2% at $97.75 a tonne, as of 0336 GMT.

China's daily crude steel output recovered further in the middle ten days of September, with the volume increasing to a three-month high of 2.89 million tonnes on average, according to industry data provider Mysteel. Average daily crude steel output over the period was up 25,900 tonnes, or 0.9%, from the prior 10 days.

Mysteel attributed the rise in output in mid-September mainly to some blast furnace steelmakers resuming operations or steadily ramping up production after the previous production cutbacks.

Analysts said traders and steel mills were expected to replenish their iron ore stocks ahead of the Golden Week holiday beginning Oct. 1.

Steel prices also rebounded from recent declines.

Rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 both ended morning trade 2.5% higher. Stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.8%.

Other steelmaking inputs also rose, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 up 2.8% and coke DCJcv1 climbing 1.7%.

However, doubts remain over the sustainability of any gains in the ferrous complex.

Iron ore prices may continue to fluctuate, "taking into account the pre-holiday replenishment, lower-than-expected (downstream steel) demand and adverse macro effects," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

