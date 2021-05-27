Iron ore bounces back as markets shake off China crackdown worries

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 27 (Reuters) - Asia's iron ore benchmark recovered on Thursday after hitting a more than six-week low, buoyed by easing concerns about a crackdown on speculative trading, while soft profits by industrial sector kept worries over policy tightening by top steel producer China at bay.

Iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 1.1% higher at 1,046.50 yuan ($164.10) a tonne, after earlier falling to 985 yuan, its lowest since April 12.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient SZZFM1 surged 5.6% to $182.10 a tonne by 0725 GMT, after touching a more than five-week low of $170.50 earlier.

Shanghai steel futures stabilised, after a sell-offs triggered by a raft of crackdown warnings from Chinese government and market watchdogs to curb "unreasonable" price rises and rein in commodity inflation.

"While the government's actions look to have taken a bit of the froth out of the iron ore market in the near term, history suggests that they won't have much of an influence in the longer term," said Adam Hoyes, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

He cited previous instances when China resorted to tighter regulation in response to surging commodity prices, such as in December when trading curbs were imposed on iron ore futures, cooling a price rally but only for a few weeks.

Benchmark 62% iron ore's spot price tumbled to $182 a tonne on Wednesday, SteelHome consultancy data showed SH-CCN-IRNOR62, shedding more than a fifth of its May 12 record price of $232.50.

Chinese data showing profits at industrial firms growing at a slower pace in April, meanwhile, supported the view that Beijing will stick to its "no sharp policy shift" commitment, analysts at Nomura said in a note.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.2%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 advanced 0.5%. Chinese steel inventories have fallen from peaks seen in March.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 1.3%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 added 1.3%, while coke DCJcv1 climbed 1.4%.

China Steel Products Inventoryhttps://tmsnrt.rs/34jRnYP

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

