Iron ore at over 6-month low on mounting fears of easing Chinese demand

By Cassandra Yap and Amy Lv

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures prices declined on Wednesday, on fears of a reduction in demand in top consumer China amid rising equipment maintenance among steelmakers and latest environmental curbs in northern region of the country.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 2.53% lower at 807.5 yuan ($112.29) per metric ton, the lowest since August 2023.

The benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ4 on the Singapore Exchange tumbled 4.42% to $103.45 a ton, as of 0707 GMT, the lowest since Aug 2023, after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data clouded prospects of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates soon.

Pressuring prices of the key steelmaking ingredient is growing concern over a possible further reduction in demand in coming weeks, said analysts.

There is an increase in maintenance on blast furnaces among mills this week, indicating further fall in hot metal output, consultancy Shanghai Metals Market said in a note.

The daily crude steel output among member mills fell by 3.38% from the previous period to about 2.06 million tons in the first ten days of March, data from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) showed.

Souring sentiment is news that the city of Tangshan in north China's Hebei province, the country's major steel production hub, announced implementation of a level two emergency response from Wednesday amid forecast of heavy air pollution.

Local steel mills are typically required to curb production during emergency actions.

Moreover, lack of details around additional supportive measures to revive the beleaguered Chinese property markets continued to be a drag, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

"Falling home sales and funding issues looks structural, signalling little room for any improvement in this construction season," they added.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE receded, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 3.85% and 2.38%, respectively to their lowest levels since last August.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were dragged down.

Rebar SRBcv1 dropped 1.02%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 0.42%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.18% and stainless steel SHSScv1 decreased 0.22%.

($1 = 7.1911 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap and Amy Lv; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((cassandra.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.