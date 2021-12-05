Iron ore advances on China monetary policy easing prospects

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Monday, supported by hopes of monetary policy easing in China to curb the downside risks facing the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, although worries about steel output controls capped gains.

Overall sentiment remained supported after state media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying China would cut banks' reserve requirement ratios in a timely way.

But a pollution alert in the country's top steelmaking city of Tangshan, which means production curtailments in the industrial sector including steel and coke, and worries over property developers' debt obligations tempered investor optimism.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended the morning trade 1.5% higher at 615 yuan ($96.57) a tonne after rising 4.2% earlier in the session.

The steelmaking ingredient's January contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFF2 was up 0.4% at $102 a tonne by noon break, off a session high $104.60.

"While we expect Chinese steel output and iron ore demand to contract in 2022, the prospect of easing monetary policy and China's 'three red lines' should soften the slowdown," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Dubbed "the three red lines", Chinese regulators have introduced financial requirements that developers must meet to get new bank loans.

"Market expectations are manifesting that domestic steel production will bolt higher post the Beijing Winter Olympics (in February), when restrictions are likely to be partially lifted," Widnell said.

Spot iron ore in China traded at $104.50 a tonne on Friday, up from $102 a week earlier, based on SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.7% in morning trade, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slipped 0.2%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 shed 0.2%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 advanced 2.2% and coke DCJcv1 climbed 2.5%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

