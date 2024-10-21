Iron Mountain's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Iron Mountain Incorporated ( IRM ), headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a global leader in storage and information management services. Specializing in secure data storage, records management, and information destruction, Iron Mountain serves organizations across various industries with a market cap of $36.9 billion . The company is set to release its Q3 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect IRM to report funds from operations of $1.02 per share , up 3% from $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beaten Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

Its adjusted FFO of $1.08 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.9%. Iron Mountain’s record Q2 revenue and EBITDA were fueled by the successful execution of its Project Matterhorn strategy.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect IRM to report an FFO of $4.17, up 1.2% from $4.12 in fiscal 2023.

IRM stock is up 79.7% on a YTD basis, significantly outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 23% gains and the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s ( ICF ) 12.3% gain over the same time frame.

On Sep. 23, IRM stock gained over 2% after Stifel raised its price target from $117 to $140. On Aug. 1, shares of the REIT jumped over 6% after posting Q2 revenue of $1.53 billion, exceeding the consensus of $1.51 billion and projecting full-year revenue at the high end of $6 billion to $6.15 billion range, above the $6.11 billion consensus.

The consensus opinion on IRM stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of seven analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one indicates a “Moderate Buy,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.”

IRM's average analyst price target is $111.50, which suggests that the stock currently trades at a premium.

