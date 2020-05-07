Iron Mountain Withdraws 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) said, in light of the uncertain operating environment, the company has withdrawn its previously provided 2020 guidance, including for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and AFFO.

First quarter adjusted EPS was $0.27, compared to $0.17, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $363.1 million, compared to $324.5 million, last year. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.7%, for the quarter. Total reported revenues were $1.07 billion, compared to $1.05 billion, previous year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, total reported revenues grew 3.2% compared to the prior year.

On May 5, 2020, Iron Mountain's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6185 per share for the second quarter. The dividend is payable on July 2, 2020, for shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

As of the end of the first quarter, the company had cash on hand of $153 million and $1.1 billion available under its revolving credit facility, resulting in more than $1.2 billion in liquidity.

