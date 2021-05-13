Technology
IRM

Iron Mountain To Sell Intellectual Property Management Business To NCC Group

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), a storage and information management services provider agreed to sell its Intellectual Property Management or IPM business to UK-based NCC Group (NCC.L), a software escrow and cyber security company, for $220 million.

The deal is expected to close in early June this year.

Barry Hytinen, chief financial officer of Iron Mountain said, " The transaction is consistent with our capital allocation strategy. It will  represent another source of capital to fund our strategic growth areas,  including our data center development pipeline."

For its IPM business, Iron Mountain had registered revenue of $33 million and adjusted EBITDA of $22 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRM

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular