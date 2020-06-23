Iron Mountain Rolls Out InSight on Google Cloud Marketplace

Strengthening its relationship with Google, Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM launches its enterprise-class content services platform, Iron Mountain InSight, on Google Cloud Marketplace.

With this, the platform is the first artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) content services platform on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Iron Mountain InSight was made commercially available to organizations from October 2018. It uses unique classification techniques to sort, structure and context customers' content according to their needs. Moreover, the AI-based content analytics and visual search interface in the platform enables companies to unlock value and easily interpret information from their massive archives of unstructured data and assets.

Further, it helps companies on their digital journey and simplifies user experience so that customers can have best-in-class options to eliminate the complexity of high-volume asset analysis.

In fact, Iron Mountain InSight is indispensable for a number of industries that require speedy insights from multiple data to minimize any risk or fraud.

Specifically, in highly-regulated industries like lending and financial services, Iron Mountain InSight has played a crucial part in maintaining and optimizing critical processes. Companies can easily segregate document images, capitalizing on advanced proprietary models.

In the insurance and claims industry, the platform is used in both the government and private sectors. The platform has been used by a government labor department, facilitating home-based workers to rapidly process high volumes of unemployment claim records. Other than speedy and accurate claim processing, InSight enables identification of possible anomalies in loss claim filings indicating any fraud.

Per management, "With varying technical skills across technology today, the Iron Mountain InSight solution empowers users of all skill levels to glean the benefits of AI and ML. Iron Mountain InSight's availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace will make it easier for an organization to accelerate their digital journey by reducing the complexity traditionally associated with AI and ML."

