Markets
IRM

Iron Mountain Raises 2021 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) said, for 2021, the company now expects AFFO per share in a range of $3.28 - $3.45, revised from prior guidance range of $3.25 - $3.42. Total revenue is now estimated in a range of $4.365 billion to $4.515 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $4.325 billion to $4.475 billion.

First quarter AFFO per share was $0.81, compared to $0.80, last year, an increase of 1.6%. Total reported revenues were $1.08 billion, compared to $1.07 billion, last year, an increase of 1.2%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, total reported revenues declined 0.5%.

Iron Mountain's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6185 per share for the second quarter. The dividend is payable on July 6, 2021, for shareholders of record on June 15, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular