Iron Mountain Q4 Profit Rises, But Misses Street; Sees Growth In FY25 AFFO, Revenues - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM), while reporting higher profit in its fourth quarter, below the Street estimates, on Thursday issued fiscal 2025 forecast, expecting growth in adjusted funds from operations or AFFO and revenues.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025, the company projects AFFO of $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion, a growth of around 9% from last year. AFFO Per Share would be $4.85 to $4.95, up around 8% from the prior year at midpoint of range.

Total revenue is expected to $6.65 billion to $6.80 billion, around 9 percent year-over-year increase at midpoint of range.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to record revenues of $6.77 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Q4 Earnings

The company's earnings totaled $103.93 million or $0.35 per share, compared with $28.48 million or $0.10 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.50 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $1.581 billion from $1.419 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.