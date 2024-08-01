News & Insights

Markets
IRM

Iron Mountain Q2 FFO, Revenue Rise

August 01, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), a provider of information management services, Thursday reported funds from operations or FFO of $139.65 million or $0.47 per share for the second quarter, higher than $86.32 million or $0.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, normalized FFO increased to $231.02 million or $0.78 per share from $208.11 million or $0.71 per share last year.

AFFO grew to $320.9 million or $1.08 per share from $287.09 million or $0.98 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose 13 percent to $1.534 billion from $1.358 billion in the previous year.

Iron Mountain's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.715 per share for the third quarter, an increase of 10%. The dividend is payable on October 3, for shareholders of record on September 16.

For the full year, the company expects AFFO per share to be in the range of $4.39 - $4.51. Revenue for the year is expected between $6 billion- $6.150 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.