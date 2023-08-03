Iron Mountain Q2 AFFO Rises On Improved Adj. EBITDA And Lower Cash Taxes; Affirms Guidance

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) reported second quarter net income of $1.1 million compared with $201.9 million, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $475.7 million, compared with $454.7 million, last year, an increase of 4.6%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.7% in the second quarter, driven by the strong increase in storage rental revenue and data center commencements. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.40 compared to $0.46.

FFO Normalized per share was $0.71 for the second quarter, compared with $0.74, last year. AFFO was $277.0 million, compared with $270.9 million, an increase of 2.2%, driven by improved adjusted EBITDA and lower cash taxes. AFFO per share was $0.94, compared with $0.93, an increase of 1.1%, driven by improved adjusted EBITDA.

Total reported revenues for the second quarter were $1.4 billion, compared with $1.3 billion, last year, an increase of 5.3%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, total reported revenues increased 6.0%, driven by a 10.9% increase in storage rental revenue, while service revenue decreased 1.0%. Service revenue growth increased 7.7% on a constant currency basis excluding the ALM business.

Iron Mountain's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share for the third quarter, representing an increase of 5%. The third quarter dividend is payable on October 5, 2023, for shareholders of record on September 15, 2023.

Iron Mountain affirmed its full year 2023 guidance.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.