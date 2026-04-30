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Iron Mountain Q1 Earnings Rise; Raises FY26 Outlook

April 30, 2026 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), an information management services company, on Thursday reported higher earnings in the first quarter compared with the previous year. The company declared a dividend.

For the first quarter, Funds from Operations FFO increased to $294.55 million from $229.07 million in the previous year.

Funds from Operations FFO earnings per share were $0.99 versus $0.77 last year.

Adjusted Funds From Operations AFFO increased to $426.11 million from $348.40 million in the previous year.

Adjusted Funds From Operations AFFO earnings per share were $1.43 versus $1.17 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $707.94 million from $579.91 million in the same period a year ago.

Operating income jumped to $395.23 million from $254.29 million in the prior year.

Revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.94 billion in the previous year.

Further, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.864 per share, payable on July 3, to shareholders of record as of June 15.

Looking ahead, the company raises its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenue to range between $7,825 and $7,925, up from the previous guidance of $7,625 to $7,775.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $2,925 and $2,965, up from the previous guidance of $2,875 to $2,925.

The company expects adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) to range between $1,735 and $1,755, up from the previous guidance of $1,705 to $1,735.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) earnings per share are expected to range between $5.79 and $5.86, up from the previous guidance of $5.69 to $5.79, representing growth of approximately 13%.

In the pre-market trading, 0.03% higher at $114.51 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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