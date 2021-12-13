Iron Mountain Proposes Offering Of $500.0 Mln Senior Notes Due 2032 By Way Of A Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Information Management Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), announced Monday a proposed offering by way of a private placement of a total of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes due 2032.

The Notes will be pari passu with all existing and future senior indebtedness of the Company and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and the Company's other subsidiaries that guarantee each series of its existing notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to fund, in part, the acquisition of ITRenew and pay related fees and expenses. The exact terms of the Notes and timing of the offering will depend upon market conditions and other factors.

The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

