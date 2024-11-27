Iron Mountain price target raised to $139 from $135 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Iron Mountain (IRM) to $139 from $135 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results met or bettered expectations on key financial metrics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Iron Mountain posted solid operating metrics across multiple business segments, and augmented its datacenter power bank.

