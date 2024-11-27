Iron Mountain price target raised to $139 from $135 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Iron Mountain (IRM) to $139 from $135 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results met or bettered expectations on key financial metrics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Iron Mountain posted solid operating metrics across multiple business segments, and augmented its datacenter power bank.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IRM:
- Iron Mountain expands planned data center capacity in Virginia
- Iron Mountain price target lowered to $131 from $133 at Barclays
- Iron Mountain Shows Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024
- Iron Mountain sees FY24 AFFO $4.39-$4.51, consensus $4.49
- Iron Mountain reports Q3 AFFO $1.13, consensus $1.11
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.