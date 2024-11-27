News & Insights

Iron Mountain price target raised to $139 from $135 at RBC Capital

November 27, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Iron Mountain (IRM) to $139 from $135 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results met or bettered expectations on key financial metrics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Iron Mountain posted solid operating metrics across multiple business segments, and augmented its datacenter power bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

