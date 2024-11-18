Iron Mountain price target lowered to $131 from $133 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Iron Mountain (IRM) to $131 from $133 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure space post earnings.
