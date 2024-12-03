Iron Mountain Plans Private Offering Of $750 Mln Of Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), a provider of information management services, Tuesday said it proposes a private offering of $750 million of senior notes due 2033.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility.

Iron Mountain added that the exact terms of the notes and timing of the offering will depend upon market conditions and other factors.

