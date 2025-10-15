Iron Mountain Leads McLaren Racing's Digital Transformation Journey

Iron Mountain IRM recently announced that it would lead the way for digitizing McLaren Racing’s heritage archives. The company will use its AI-enabled digital platform to convert McLaren’s legendary assets, such as pioneering blueprints and vintage film and photography, into attractive, dynamic versions. The move will aid McLaren in better connecting with fans reminiscing about its rich history and iconic journey.

The partnership is set to begin in the 2025 United States Grand Prix, representing Iron Mountain as an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. The IRM brand name will feature on both McLaren Formula 1 Team race cars and additional touchpoints for the entire 2025 season and beyond.

With IRM helming this digital transformation journey, McLaren stands to gain from the company’s expertise and global leadership in secure end-of-life IT assets management.

IRM in a Nutshell

Iron Mountain owns a stable and resilient core storage and records management business, as well as a data center business. The company serves more than 240,000 clients in 61 countries across different industries and geographical locations.

The above partnership with McLaren will solidify the IRM brand as a trusted name in information management, digital transformation, information security and asset lifecycle management needs, which will boost its revenues in the long term.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have risen 5.2% against the industry's decline of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Welltower WELL and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WELL’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 2 cents northward to $5.12 over the past month.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPC’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 3 cents upward to $4.91 over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.