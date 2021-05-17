Iron Mountain (IRM) to Sell IPM Business to NCC Group for $220M

In line with its capital-recycling efforts, Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM has struck a deal to dispose of its Intellectual Property Management (“IPM”) business to NCC Group for gross proceeds of $220 million.

Net of taxes and fees, subject to adjustments, proceeds will amount to $165 million. The transaction is anticipated to close in early June 2021, conditional on customary closing norms.

The sale reiterates Iron Mountain’s strategy to focus on its core businesses and invest in innovative products, services and solutions to ride on the growth curve over the long term.

Management noted that the transaction will “represent another source of capital to fund our strategic growth areas, including our data center development pipeline.”

In fact, the company is monetizing non-core assets, and entering joint ventures and sale-leaseback transactions, using sale proceeds to fund the development pipeline. Proceeds from such efforts have aggregated $475 million in 2020. Such efforts are likely to continue in 2021, with the company’s expectation of capital-recycling proceeds of $125 million.

Particularly, Iron Mountain remains focused on the expansion of its faster-growing businesses, most notable being the data center segment. The company is making organic growth efforts on the back of expansion projects and developments.

Moreover, in April, it closed a joint venture with Web Werks to expand Iron Mountain’s reach to India, particularly in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR. Given the anticipated robust growth in the India data-center market, the move is a strategic fit. Such moves will enable the company to capitalize on the strong demand for connectivity, interconnection and colocation space, and drive leasing activity.

However, we expect the sale to result in lost revenues and, consequently, be dilutive to near-term earnings. Markedly, for the year ended Dec 31, 2020, IPM generated revenues and adjusted EBITDA of nearly $33 million and $22 million, respectively.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 31% over the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 8.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s APLE funds from operations (“FFO”) per share estimate for the current year has moved up around 7% to 62 cents in the past week. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s OUT Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 FFO per share has moved marginally north to 89 cents over the past month. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. BHR has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year’s FFO per share has been revised around 38% upward in a week to 44 cents.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE): Free Stock Analysis Report



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (BHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.