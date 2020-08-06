Iron Mountain (IRM) Surpasses Q2 FFO & Revenue Estimates

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM has reported second-quarter 2020 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 53 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. However, the reported figure was 1.9% lower than the year-ago quarter’s 54 cents.

Revenues of $982.2 million declined 7.9% year over year, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $918.3 million.

Results reflect strength in the company’s core storage business. However, amid the coronavirus outbreak-led concerns, the service segment‘s performance was disappointing.

Adjusted FFO (AFFO) increased 19% year over year to $249.5 million.

Quarter Details

Storage revenues were $677 million in the June-end quarter, highlighting a 3.7% year-over-year increase on a constant-currency basis. The company recorded 2.3% organic growth year over year.

Service revenues amounted to $305 million in the reported quarter, indicating a year-over-year fall of 21.3% on a constant-currency basis. Further, organic service revenues declined 23.1% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 34.9%.

Liquidity

The company exited the second quarter with $907.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, up from $193.5 million recorded at 2019 end.

As of the second-quarter end, the company had total liquidity of $1.2 billion, pro forma for redemption of $1 billion of 2024 notes on Jul 2.

Dividend Update

On Aug 5, Iron Mountain announced a third-quarter common stock cash dividend of 61.85 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Oct 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sep 15, 2020.

Project Summit Update

Iron Mountain’s transformation program — Project Summit — focuses on simplifying its global structure, streamlining managerial structure for the future and enhancing customer experience.

Project Summit is now anticipated to deliver annual adjusted EBITDA benefits of $375 million, exiting 2021. The total cost to implement the program is estimated to be $450 million.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

