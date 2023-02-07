Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $54.67, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 8.9% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.3 billion, up 11.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. Iron Mountain is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Iron Mountain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.49.

Meanwhile, IRM's PEG ratio is currently 3.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

