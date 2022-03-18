Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $49.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 13.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Iron Mountain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.21 billion, up 11.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.77% and +15.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.26% higher. Iron Mountain currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.36, which means Iron Mountain is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

