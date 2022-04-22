Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $56.68, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Iron Mountain is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, up 13.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.59% and +15.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Iron Mountain currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Iron Mountain's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.52, so we one might conclude that Iron Mountain is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.