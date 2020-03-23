Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $22.40, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 33.85% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 36.9% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 31.71% in that time.

IRM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect IRM to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, up 2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $4.40 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.93% and +3.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.76% lower. IRM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, IRM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.28.

Also, we should mention that IRM has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

in the coming trading sessions.

