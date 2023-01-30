Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $54.46, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 10.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Iron Mountain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 11.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. Iron Mountain is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Iron Mountain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.48, which means Iron Mountain is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that IRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. IRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

