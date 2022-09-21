Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $50.15, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.85% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Iron Mountain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, up 16.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $5.19 billion, which would represent changes of +36.96% and +15.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Iron Mountain currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Iron Mountain is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

Also, we should mention that IRM has a PEG ratio of 3.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



