Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $47.66, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Iron Mountain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Iron Mountain is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 15.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $5.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.96% and +15.79%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Iron Mountain is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.57, so we one might conclude that Iron Mountain is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, IRM's PEG ratio is currently 3.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.