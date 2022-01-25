Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $44.02, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 15.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 7.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 8.21% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Iron Mountain is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Iron Mountain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.