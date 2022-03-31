Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $55.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Iron Mountain is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 13.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.59% and +15.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Iron Mountain currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Iron Mountain is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.8, which means Iron Mountain is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.