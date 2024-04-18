Iron Mountain (IRM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Iron Mountain (IRM) standing at $74.42, reflecting a -0.97% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 6.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Iron Mountain in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating an 8.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, up 11.29% from the year-ago period.

IRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $6.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.28% and +10.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Iron Mountain is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Iron Mountain has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.01 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.67.

Also, we should mention that IRM has a PEG ratio of 4.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.