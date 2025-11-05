Iron Mountain (IRM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Iron Mountain (IRM) reported $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue : $1.03 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.

: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year. Revenues- Service Revenue : $721.2 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $722.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.

: $721.2 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $722.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%. Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues : $204.13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $201.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.2%.

: $204.13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $201.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.2%. Corporate and Other- Total Revenues : $211.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $199.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.9%.

: $211.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $199.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.9%. Global RIM Business- Total Revenue : $1.34 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $1.34 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental : $201.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $197.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.6%.

: $201.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $197.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.6%. Global Data Center Business- Service : $2.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

: $2.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Global RIM Business- Service : $524.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $539.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

: $524.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $539.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Corporate and Other- Service : $193.77 million compared to the $176.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53% year over year.

: $193.77 million compared to the $176.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53% year over year. Global RIM Business- Storage Rental : $814.12 million compared to the $818.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

: $814.12 million compared to the $818.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Corporate and Other- Storage Rental : $17.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

: $17.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Earnings per share- Diluted: $0.28 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.29 million.

Here is how Iron Mountain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Iron Mountain have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

