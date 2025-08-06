Iron Mountain (IRM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Iron Mountain (IRM) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion, representing a surprise of +2.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.2%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue : $1.01 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $990.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

: $1.01 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $990.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%. Revenues- Service Revenue : $701.96 million compared to the $685.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.

: $701.96 million compared to the $685.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year. Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues : $189.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $189.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24%.

: $189.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $189.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24%. Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental : $188.28 million versus $187.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.7% change.

: $188.28 million versus $187.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.7% change. Global Data Center Business- Service : $1.12 million versus $3.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -78.9% change.

: $1.12 million versus $3.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -78.9% change. Corporate and Other- Total Revenues : $198.75 million versus $174.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.6% change.

: $198.75 million versus $174.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.6% change. Global RIM Business- Service : $520.22 million compared to the $522.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $520.22 million compared to the $522.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Global RIM Business- Total Revenue : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Corporate and Other- Service : $180.62 million compared to the $159.3 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.9% year over year.

: $180.62 million compared to the $159.3 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.9% year over year. Global RIM Business- Storage Rental : $803.58 million compared to the $798.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $803.58 million compared to the $798.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Corporate and Other- Storage Rental : $18.13 million compared to the $17.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.

: $18.13 million compared to the $17.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. Earnings per share- Diluted: $-0.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.31 million.

Here is how Iron Mountain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Iron Mountain have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

