Iron Mountain (IRM) Q1 FFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Miss

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM has reported first-quarter 2020 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 59 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The reported figure also compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s 48 cents.

Revenues of $1.07 billion improved 1.4% year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.

Results reflect strength in the company’s core storage business. However, amid the coronavirus-led uncertain operating environment, it has withdrawn its previously provided guidance for 2020.

Adjusted FFO (AFFO) increased 19.6% year over year to $231.2 million.

Quarter Details

Storage revenues were $684 million in the March-end quarter, highlighting a 4.9% year-over-year increase on a constant currency basis. The company recorded 3% organic growth year over year.

Service revenues amounted to $385 million in the reported quarter, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.3% on a constant currency basis. However, organic Service revenues declined 2.3% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 320 basis points (bps) to 34%.

Liquidity

As of the first quarter end, the company had total liquidity of more than $1.2 billion, including cash on hand of $153 million and $1.1 billion available under its revolving credit facility.

Dividend Update

On May 5, Iron Mountain announced a second-quarter common stock cash dividend of 61.85 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Jul 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jun 15, 2020.

Project Summit Update

Iron Mountain’s transformation program — Project Summit — focuses on simplifying its global structure, streamlining managerial structure for the future and enhancing customer experience.

Project Summit is now anticipated to deliver annual adjusted EBITDA benefits of $375 million, exiting 2021. The total cost to implement the program is estimated to be approximately $450 million as compared to the prior expectation of $240 million.

Iron Mountain Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise



Iron Mountain Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Iron Mountain Incorporated Quote

Performance of Other REITs

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG reported first-quarter 2020 FFO per share of $2.08, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70. The figure also compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s $1.68.

Prologis, Inc. PLD reported first-quarter 2020 core FFO per share of 83 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. Results also compared favorably with the year-ago figure of 73 cents.

Vornado Realty Trust VNO reported first-quarter 2020 FFO plus assumed conversions as adjusted of 72 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The reported figure declined 8.9% year over year.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

