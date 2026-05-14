Iron Mountain (IRM) Price Target Increased by 11.79% to 141.40

The average one-year price target for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) has been revised to $141.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.79% from the prior estimate of $126.48 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $156.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from the latest reported closing price of $126.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iron Mountain. This is an decrease of 520 owner(s) or 32.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRM is 0.13%, an increase of 59.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 303,505K shares. The put/call ratio of IRM is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 25,016K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company.

Cohen & Steers holds 18,904K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,749K shares , representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 18,759K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,293K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,191K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,566K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares , representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 28.65% over the last quarter.

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