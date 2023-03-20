Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $51.08, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 11.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.9%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, up 2.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 5.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $5.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.05% and +8.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.83% lower. Iron Mountain is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Iron Mountain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.71.

Also, we should mention that IRM has a PEG ratio of 3.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

