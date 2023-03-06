Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $54.88, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.62% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, up 5.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $5.56 billion, which would represent changes of +2.89% and +8.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.78% lower. Iron Mountain currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Iron Mountain is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.01, so we one might conclude that Iron Mountain is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, IRM's PEG ratio is currently 3.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

