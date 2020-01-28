Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $31.96, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.19% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.64% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

IRM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2020. On that day, IRM is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up 1.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IRM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, IRM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.65.

Also, we should mention that IRM has a PEG ratio of 2.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.