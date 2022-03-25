Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $53.34, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 15.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 13.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, up 13.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.59% and +15.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.35% higher within the past month. Iron Mountain is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Iron Mountain's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.29, so we one might conclude that Iron Mountain is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

