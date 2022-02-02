Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $46.64, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 9.12% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, Iron Mountain is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.15 billion, up 8.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Iron Mountain is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Iron Mountain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.97, so we one might conclude that Iron Mountain is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.