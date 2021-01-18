Iron Mountain (IRM) Notes DE-CIX's Switch at Edison Data Center

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM has announced that DE-CIX, a preeminent internet exchange (IX) operator, has deployed a new switch at the former’s NJE-1 data center in Edison, NJ. The deployment provides Iron Mountain’s NJE-1 customers with direct access to the IX operator’s platform, facilitating connectivity to local peering and cloud services in strategic regions like New York, Dallas and Chicago.

In addition to this, the switch enables customers to use DE-CIX’s GlobePEER remote service and connect to any of the operator’s global locations. The deployment also offers low-latency and low-cost Layer 2 network connectivity options to customers wanting to connect with content, cloud and internet service providers.

Per management, “We are pleased to welcome DE-CIX to our NJE-1 data center. DE-CIX’s physical node further enhances our robust ecosystem, enabling our customers even more opportunities to reach the greatest number of networks available through a single cross connect,”

Notably, Iron Mountain’s NJE-1 is a 26 megawatt, carrier and cloud-neutral, purpose-built data center offering a variety of services. The data center is part of a 40-acre campus and is situated 30 miles southwest of New York City and in close proximity to regional network hubs. The facility offers access to 20 network service providers.

Notably, along with increased spending on “digital office spaces” amid the pandemic-led work-from-home environment, growth in cloud computing, Internet of Things and big data are driving demand for data-center REITs, including Equinix, Inc. EQIX, CyrusOne Inc. CONE and CoreSite Realty Corporation COR.

Hence, Iron Mountain’s increasing focus on its data center portfolio is a strategic fit. In fact, its global data-center platform comprises 15 data centers across 13 markets and can support more than 375 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out. Further, expansion projects and development efforts are strengthening its data-center platform and offering a long growth runway.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 9.9% over the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 4.4%.



However, the heightening reliance on non-paper-based technologies and slowdown in service activity are hindering the company’s service segment’s performance. Further, shifts in data storage through non-paper based technologies are resulting in declining physical storage volume and low demand for the handling of records. This is reducing service activity levels and records management volume.

