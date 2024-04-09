Iron Mountain (IRM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Iron Mountain (IRM) ended the recent trading session at $79.20, demonstrating a +0.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 2.42% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Iron Mountain in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating an 8.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.46 billion, showing a 11.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $6.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.28% and +10.86%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Iron Mountain. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher. Iron Mountain is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Iron Mountain is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.44 of its industry.

Meanwhile, IRM's PEG ratio is currently 4.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.