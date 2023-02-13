Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $53.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.

Iron Mountain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 27.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 12.52% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower. Iron Mountain is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Iron Mountain's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.24.

We can also see that IRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

